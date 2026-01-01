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2017 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Technik quattro
2017 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Technik quattro
Location
King's Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
416-916-1514
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
186,428KM
VIN WAUFNAF48HN067940
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 067940
- Mileage 186,428 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Audi pre sense rear
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
58 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.23 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4-Cylinder 252-HP
Transmission: Quattro 7-Speed S tronic
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
19 Speakers
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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King's Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
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King's Auto Ltd.
416-916-1514
2017 Audi A4