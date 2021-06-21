Menu
2017 Audi Q7

52,358 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T KOMFORT

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T KOMFORT

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7402220
  • Stock #: P7734
  • VIN: WA1AAAF74HD048711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,358 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Meet the Spacious Audi Q7 !!

Immaculate condition, Florett Silver Metallic, Clean Carfax!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This flawless Audi is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
3.0T 333Hp 6 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
20" 10 spoke Star design Alloy wheels
Premium Audio
Panoramic Sunroof
Rock grey Leather seats
Heated and Cooling seats
8' Touchscreen
Rear view camera
Satellite navigation
Area View 360 degree Camera
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

