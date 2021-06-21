2017 Audi Q7

+ taxes & licensing
416-291-6456
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival! Meet the Spacious Audi Q7 !!
Immaculate condition, Florett Silver Metallic, Clean Carfax!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!
"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."
This flawless Audi is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
3.0T 333Hp 6 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
20" 10 spoke Star design Alloy wheels
Premium Audio
Panoramic Sunroof
Rock grey Leather seats
Heated and Cooling seats
8' Touchscreen
Rear view camera
Satellite navigation
Area View 360 degree Camera
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!
Join us today for a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4