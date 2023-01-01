Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi Q7

93,136 KM

Details Description Features

$38,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q7

quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 1677104446
  2. 1677104446
  3. 1677104446
  4. 1677104445
  5. 1677104446
  6. 1677104446
  7. 1677104446
  8. 1677104446
  9. 1677104445
  10. 1677104446
  11. 1677104446
  12. 1677104446
  13. 1677104446
  14. 1677104446
  15. 1677104446
  16. 1677104446
  17. 1677104445
  18. 1677104446
  19. 1677104445
  20. 1677104446
  21. 1677104445
  22. 1677104445
  23. 1677104445
  24. 1677104445
  25. 1677104446
  26. 1677104445
  27. 1677104446
  28. 1677104445
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$38,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,136KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642622
  • Stock #: 028892
  • VIN: WA1WABF76HD028892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,136 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI Q7 TECHNIK S-LINE In Amazing Condition! Fully Loaded! CLEAN CARFAX | QUATTRO TECHNIK | 7 PASSENGER | DRIVER ASSITANCE PACKAGE | PARKING AID PLUS | MM INAVIGATION PLUS | MMI TOUCH DISPLAY | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | REAR FOG LIGHTS | 21-INCH AUDI SPORT DESIGN WHEELS | DELUXE 4-ZONE ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL | BOSE 3D SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REARS SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | AUDI DRIVE SELECT | POWER TAILGATE | PERFORATED VALCONA LEATHER | AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST | AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE

 

 

Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Call us at 647-879-5301 or email at sales@octaneauto.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.

 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

 

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.

 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

 

 

PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Thumbs up Icon

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2015 Nissan Rogue FW...
 78,395 KM
$16,395 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 122,945 KM
$17,895 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 quattro...
 93,136 KM
$38,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Inventory