2017 BMW 3 Series

79,706 KM

Details Description Features

$27,777

+ tax & licensing
$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

Alpha Auto Sales

1-800-632-4194

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD |PREMIUM PCKG ESSENTIAL|

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD |PREMIUM PCKG ESSENTIAL|

Location

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

79,706KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10351458
  • Stock #: STK330
  • VIN: WBA8D9G33HNU63807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,706 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW 3 Series 330i X-Drive AWD - Mineral Gray Metallic Exterior on Oyster Interior - Carfax Verified - Clean Title - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 79k - Loaded w/ Premium Essential Package, Luxury Line, Smart Phone Connectivity Package, Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Parking Sensors, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access, Through Loading System, Alarm System, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Apple CarPlay Preparation, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, 2 USB ports, Ability to Connect 2 phones via Bluetooth and Passenger Bluetooth Microphone, LED Headlights, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels & More! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 8 0 0 6 3 2 4 1 9 4 
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alpha Auto Sales

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-XXXX

1-800-632-4194

647-632-6011
