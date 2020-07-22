+ taxes & licensing
***WHITE ON RED SPORT PKG HOT HOT HOT*** This 2017 BMW 330i xDrive Sport and Technology Pkg with only 74,020 Kilometers just came in and is priced for a quick sale!!! This All Wheel Drive 3 Series BMW has been babied, and is in absolutely FLAWLESS condition inside and out! The Technology Pkg includes Navigation Pkg, FULL 360 View including Back-up Cameras, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Harman Kardon Sound System, BMW IConnect and Bluetooth.......The Sport Pkg comes with 19 inch Sport Wheels, Black Trim Moldings, Paddle Shifters, and Comfort Sport Seating.....YES, FULLY LOADED.....
Preferred and HOT colour combination of Alpine White with Coral Red Dakota Leather, this 8 speed Automatic Twin Turbo 4 door Luxury sedan is VERY CLEAN and is priced for a quick sale.....Looks SHARP with Angel Eye and Xenon Lighting Pkg! This BMW comes fully equipped with all power options including a Sunroof, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Back-up Sensors, Rear Sunshade, and iPod Auxiliary. This new body style 330 has been very well maintained with all services up to date. Also comes with the balance of factory warranty until Sept 15 2021 or 80,000km!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $240 Bi-Weekly (over 78 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $2000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This 2017 BMW 330i xDrive Sport Pkg with Technology Pkg and only 74K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
