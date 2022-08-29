Menu
2017 BMW 4 Series

39,562 KM

Details Description

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2017 BMW 4 Series

2017 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive

2017 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

39,562KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9030616
  Stock #: 9697
  VIN: WBA4R9C55HK878586

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 39,562 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


BLUE OVER CREAM LEATHER INT,


AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, SUNROOF, TILT WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 39,562KM!


CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

