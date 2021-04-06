Menu
2017 BMW X1

68,831 KM

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | CAM | HUD | PANO | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES* |

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

68,831KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6970961
  • Stock #: 9651
  • VIN: WBXHT3C37H5F78540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

 BMW INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


WHITE OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, SUN ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 68,831 KM!


** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C


** OPTIONAL 4 NEW SNOW TIRES FOR 199 PLUS TAX.***

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

