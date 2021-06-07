Menu
2017 BMW X1

76,954 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

PANO ROOF | CAM | AWD | SUPER CONDITION |

2017 BMW X1

PANO ROOF | CAM | AWD | SUPER CONDITION |

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

76,954KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7228100
  Stock #: 2546
  VIN: WBXHT3C33H5F81435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2546
  • Mileage 76,954 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL,  BLUETOOTH,  PANO ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY  76,954 KM!


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

