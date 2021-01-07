2017 BMW X4

+ taxes & licensing
3204 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1J 2H6
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X4M40I COMPACT COUPE SUV M PERFORMANCE
Absolutely stunning German sport. All-Wheel-Drive system.BMW SPECIAL ORDER BLUE Exterior, Black Leather interior. 21" Polished Alloy wheels.
Highlight Features
Sport Package (Paddle Shifters) Luxury Package (Extended Leather with contrast stitching, Premium Leather)
Heads up display
Backup Camera,Front Camera
Navigation System
Heated with Power/Memory
Heated Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Lane Change Assist
Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.
This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $899. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.
Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
