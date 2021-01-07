Menu
2017 BMW X4

114,221 KM

$38,499

+ tax & licensing
$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

Approval Masters

416-504-5047

2017 BMW X4

2017 BMW X4

M40i

2017 BMW X4

M40i

Location

Approval Masters

3204 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1J 2H6

416-504-5047

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

114,221KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6458626
  • VIN: 5UXXW7C32H0U26763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW X4M40I COMPACT COUPE SUV M PERFORMANCE

Absolutely stunning German sport. All-Wheel-Drive system.BMW SPECIAL ORDER BLUE Exterior, Black Leather interior. 21" Polished Alloy wheels. 

Highlight Features

Sport Package (Paddle Shifters) Luxury Package (Extended Leather with contrast stitching, Premium Leather)

 

Heads up display

Backup Camera,Front Camera

Navigation System

Heated with Power/Memory

Heated Mirrors

Heated Steering Wheel

Power Sunroof

Dual-Zone Climate Control

Lane Change Assist

Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.

This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $899. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable. 

Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!

 

 

Please check our website for our full inventory:

https://www.approvalmasters.com//

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Approval Masters

Approval Masters

Approval Masters

3204 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1J 2H6

