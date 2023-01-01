2017 Cadillac XT5

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 5 , 0 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10075650

10075650 VIN: 1GYKNARS3HZ117335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark-Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 495,022 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.