Accident free, the 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury AWD delivers a refined balance of power, comfort, and technology in a full-size luxury sedan. Its 3.6L V6 engine produces 304 horsepower, paired with an advanced all-wheel drive system for smooth and confident performance in all conditions. The spacious cabin features premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a power sunroof. Technology highlights include navigation, a backup camera, and keyless entry with push-button start. With its elegant design, advanced safety features, and Cadillacs unmistakable presence, the XTS Luxury AWD makes every drive a first-class experience.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2017 Cadillac XTS

81,819 KM

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Cadillac XTS

LUXURY AWD

12897710

2017 Cadillac XTS

LUXURY AWD

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,819KM
VIN 2G61N5S34H9130541

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 130541
  • Mileage 81,819 KM

Accident free, the 2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury AWD delivers a refined balance of power, comfort, and technology in a full-size luxury sedan. Its 3.6L V6 engine produces 304 horsepower, paired with an advanced all-wheel drive system for smooth and confident performance in all conditions. The spacious cabin features premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a power sunroof. Technology highlights include navigation, a backup camera, and keyless entry with push-button start. With its elegant design, advanced safety features, and Cadillacs unmistakable presence, the XTS Luxury AWD makes every drive a first-class experience.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-XXXX

416-272-9700

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2017 Cadillac XTS