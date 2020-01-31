Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 4630215
  2. 4630215
  3. 4630215
  4. 4630215
  5. 4630215
  6. 4630215
  7. 4630215
  8. 4630215
  9. 4630215
  10. 4630215
  11. 4630215
  12. 4630215
  13. 4630215
  14. 4630215
  15. 4630215
  16. 4630215
  17. 4630215
  18. 4630215
  19. 4630215
  20. 4630215
  21. 4630215
  22. 4630215
  23. 4630215
  24. 4630215
  25. 4630215
  26. 4630215
  27. 4630215
  28. 4630215
  29. 4630215
  30. 4630215
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4630215
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM2HS502139
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2013 Nissan Rogue SL...
 0 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent GL
 0 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2009 GMC Canyon SLE
 0 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Send A Message