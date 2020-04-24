Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

877-834-7371

  1. 4916985
  2. 4916985
  3. 4916985
  4. 4916985
  5. 4916985
  6. 4916985
  7. 4916985
  8. 4916985
  9. 4916985
  10. 4916985
  11. 4916985
  12. 4916985
  13. 4916985
  14. 4916985
  15. 4916985
  16. 4916985
  17. 4916985
  18. 4916985
  19. 4916985
  20. 4916985
  21. 4916985
  22. 4916985
  23. 4916985
  24. 4916985
  25. 4916985
  26. 4916985
  27. 4916985
Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,750KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4916985
  • Stock #: PW0199S
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM0HS592620
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Rates as Low As **3.99% o.a.c. Any Credit Approved! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit all credit applications are accepted and Welcome! Toronto Auto Group has been in business since 1999 with over 46,000 units sold. We carry a large selection of over 725 used cars, trucks, vans and SUV s in stock! Please call today. We specialize in 2nd chance auto loan approvals. We are the credit rebuilding specialists we service ALL of Ontario, we offer Free Home Delivery. Thank you for your consideration we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. Rebuild your credit rebuild your life!! Trades: we take any trade! High KM / Low KM / Older / Newer. *** We Will Buy Your Trade Even if You Don t Buy Our Vehicle*** ** Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $695+HST** ** Please note, all 2017,2018, 2019, 2020 model year are previous daily rental **'

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
  • Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • voltmeter
  • USB port
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Cloth Seat Trim
  • Front beverage holders
  • Passenger door bin
  • Radio data system
  • Emergency communication system
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • 16' aluminum wheels
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • 6-Speaker Audio System Feature
  • Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
  • Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
  • Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat
  • Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7' Touch-Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Group

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 53,500 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey S...
 61,714 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 24,461 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Toronto Auto Group

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877-834-XXXX

(click to show)

877-834-7371

Send A Message