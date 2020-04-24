2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag

Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

voltmeter

USB port

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Cloth Seat Trim

Front beverage holders

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Emergency communication system

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Bumpers: body-colour

Front wheel independent suspension

16' aluminum wheels

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

Exterior parking camera rear

6-Speaker Audio System Feature

Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster

Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster

Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat

Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7' Touch-Screen

