Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

416-261-0333

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

L LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

L LT

Location

AAA Auto Group

1425 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L6

416-261-0333

Contact Seller

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,900KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5120144
  • Stock #: 1005
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM0H7243679
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AAA Auto Group

2016 Lexus RX 350
 71,100 KM
$34,500 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 5 Series 5 ...
 107,500 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series 535i
 181,000 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

1425 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L6

Call Dealer

416-261-XXXX

(click to show)

416-261-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory