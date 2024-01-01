Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER WITH NO ACCIDENT HISTORY.</p><p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

145,000 KM

Details Description

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
11942505

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 11942505
  2. 11942505
  3. 11942505
  4. 11942505
  5. 11942505
  6. 11942505
  7. 11942505
  8. 11942505
  9. 11942505
  10. 11942505
  11. 11942505
  12. 11942505
  13. 11942505
  14. 11942505
  15. 11942505
  16. 11942505
  17. 11942505
Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
VIN 2GNFLFEK4H6178986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER WITH NO ACCIDENT HISTORY.

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor World

Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Nissan Rogue SL 186,000 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Optima EX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Kia Optima EX 205,000 KM $5,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rondo EX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Kia Rondo EX 274,000 KM $5,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox