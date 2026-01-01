$10,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Ontario Cars
440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
647-219-0000
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,278 KM
Vehicle Description
📞 Call Anytime at 647-219-0000, No money? No problem. You can pay every month. Anyone approved.
🛣️ ONTARIO CARS, 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8
🔒 Our Price is the Lowest in the Market!
✅ 3-Years Warranty available.🌟 It Runs & Looks Great!
🚗 Priced to Sell Fast! Tested, Ready to Drive. Mileage: 116,278 Kilometers.
💼 14 Years in Business, Approximately 60% Repeat Customers or Referrals.
Features:
Automatic Transmission
Cruise Control
Heated seats
Power Seats
Keyless entry
Push button start
Backup camera
Alloy wheel
Air-Conditioning.
🛣️ Located at Ontario Cars (Open 7 Days a Week from 10 AM to 8 PM)
📍 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.
🌐 Visit our website: theontariocars.com
👍 Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar
🚗 Ontario Cars - Your Trusted Source for Quality, Tested, Pre-Owned Mint Condition Vehicles.
🚦 Government Tax HST & Licensing Cost is Extra. All Other Fees are Included in the Price.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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647-219-0000