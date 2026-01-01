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<p>📞 Call Anytime at 647-219-0000, No money? No problem. You can pay every month. Anyone approved.</p><p>🛣️ ONTARIO CARS, 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8</p><p>🔒 Our Price is the Lowest in the Market!</p><p>✅ 3-Years Warranty available.🌟 It Runs & Looks Great!</p><p>🚗 Priced to Sell Fast! Tested, Ready to Drive. Mileage: 116,278 Kilometers.</p><p>💼 14 Years in Business, Approximately 60% Repeat Customers or Referrals.</p><p>Features:</p><p>Automatic Transmission</p><p>Cruise Control</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Power Seats</p><p>Keyless entry</p><p>Push button start</p><p>Backup camera</p><p>Alloy wheel</p><p>Air-Conditioning.</p><p>🛣️ Located at Ontario Cars (Open 7 Days a Week from 10 AM to 8 PM)</p><p>📍 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.</p><p>🌐 Visit our website: <a href=http://theontariocars.com/ rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>theontariocars.com</a></p><p>👍 Follow us on Facebook: <a href=http://facebook.com/ontariocar rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow><u>facebook.com/ontariocar</u></a></p><p>🚗 Ontario Cars - Your Trusted Source for Quality, Tested, Pre-Owned Mint Condition Vehicles.</p><p>🚦 Government Tax HST & Licensing Cost is Extra. All Other Fees are Included in the Price.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

116,278 KM

Details Description

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14186216

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,278KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,278 KM

Vehicle Description

📞 Call Anytime at 647-219-0000, No money? No problem. You can pay every month. Anyone approved.

🛣️ ONTARIO CARS, 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8

🔒 Our Price is the Lowest in the Market!

✅ 3-Years Warranty available.🌟 It Runs & Looks Great!

🚗 Priced to Sell Fast! Tested, Ready to Drive. Mileage: 116,278 Kilometers.

💼 14 Years in Business, Approximately 60% Repeat Customers or Referrals.

Features:

Automatic Transmission

Cruise Control

Heated seats

Power Seats

Keyless entry

Push button start

Backup camera

Alloy wheel

Air-Conditioning.

🛣️ Located at Ontario Cars (Open 7 Days a Week from 10 AM to 8 PM)

📍 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.

🌐 Visit our website: theontariocars.com

👍 Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar

🚗 Ontario Cars - Your Trusted Source for Quality, Tested, Pre-Owned Mint Condition Vehicles.

🚦 Government Tax HST & Licensing Cost is Extra. All Other Fees are Included in the Price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$10,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2017 Chevrolet Equinox