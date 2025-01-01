Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $999</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/4X4/ V8 / NAVI / REARCAM / MINT / LOADED / AC

Watch This Vehicle
12517342

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/4X4/ V8 / NAVI / REARCAM / MINT / LOADED / AC

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1747062624170
  2. 1747062624644
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $999

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf LOADED/ NO ACCIDENT/ REAR CAM / ROOF / NAVI / MINT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Golf LOADED/ NO ACCIDENT/ REAR CAM / ROOF / NAVI / MINT 170,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX/ ICE COLD AC / POWER OPTIONS / FUEL SAVER /4CYL for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX/ ICE COLD AC / POWER OPTIONS / FUEL SAVER /4CYL 183,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT/ NO ACCIDENT/ LOW KM / LOADED /AWD / MINT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT/ NO ACCIDENT/ LOW KM / LOADED /AWD / MINT 101,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500