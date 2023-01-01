Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

131,000 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Accident Free/5.3L V8/4x4/6 Passenger/Certified

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Accident Free/5.3L V8/4x4/6 Passenger/Certified

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9488782
  VIN: 3GCUKNECXHG361433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic, 4x4, 5.3L V8, Comes Certified, 1 Year Warranty, Has 131,000KM on it. 4 Door, 6 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Running Boards, Tow Package. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Pass-Through Rear Seat

