Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler 300

113,857 KM

Details Description Features

$24,386

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,386

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler 300

2017 Chrysler 300

300S 3.6L V6 363HP NAV REAR CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler 300

300S 3.6L V6 363HP NAV REAR CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 9538972
  2. 9538972
  3. 9538972
  4. 9538972
  5. 9538972
  6. 9538972
  7. 9538972
  8. 9538972
  9. 9538972
  10. 9538972
  11. 9538972
  12. 9538972
  13. 9538972
  14. 9538972
  15. 9538972
  16. 9538972
  17. 9538972
  18. 9538972
  19. 9538972
  20. 9538972
  21. 9538972
  22. 9538972
  23. 9538972
  24. 9538972
Contact Seller

$24,386

+ taxes & licensing

113,857KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9538972
  • Stock #: 23102A
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG5HH645534

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:



- 30 days or 2500 km warranty

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report



ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $450. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!



"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Defrost
Premium Audio
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Audio Voice Control
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

2007 Saab 9-3 5dr HB...
 224,344 KM
$3,638 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS 2...
 8,311 KM
$31,638 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 11,664 KM
$26,638 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory