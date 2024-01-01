$20,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT Premium Plus *Accident Free, Sunroof, Loaded*
Location
Motorfield
1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
416-270-3012
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SXT Premium Plus - Accident Free - Excellent Shape! Loaded w/ Leather, Sunroof, and More! Equipped w/ Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, XM Radio, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio & So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report - Clean Title and Accident Free! Comes Certified!
Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
We accept all types of credit cards.
6515 Kingston Rd
Toronto, ON M1C 1L5
Office: 1 (800) 270 3065
Direct: (416) 270 3012
Email: sales@motorfield.ca
Web: motorfield.ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
416-270-3012