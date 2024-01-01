Menu
SXT Premium Plus - Accident Free - Excellent Shape! Loaded w/ Leather, Sunroof, and More! Equipped w/ Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, XM Radio, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio & So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report - Clean Title and Accident Free! Comes Certified!

Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

We accept all types of credit cards.

Motorfield
6515 Kingston Rd
Toronto, ON M1C 1L5
Office: 1 (800) 270 3065
Direct: (416) 270 3012
Email: sales@motorfield.ca
Web: motorfield.ca

2017 Dodge Charger

131,000 KM

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger

SXT Premium Plus *Accident Free, Sunroof, Loaded*

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT Premium Plus *Accident Free, Sunroof, Loaded*

Motorfield

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

416-270-3012

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG4HH569179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SXT Premium Plus - Accident Free - Excellent Shape! Loaded w/ Leather, Sunroof, and More! Equipped w/ Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, XM Radio, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio & So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report - Clean Title and Accident Free! Comes Certified!

Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

We accept all types of credit cards.

Motorfield
6515 Kingston Rd
Toronto, ON M1C 1L5
Office: 1 (800) 270 3065
Direct: (416) 270 3012
Email: sales@motorfield.ca
Web: motorfield.ca


Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
2.62 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
276w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorfield

Motorfield

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motorfield

416-270-3012

2017 Dodge Charger