$17,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 5 , 3 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10386621

10386621 Stock #: 579910

579910 VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR579910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 579910

Mileage 155,353 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.