2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus- Navigation- Backup Cam- Leather
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Used
205,890KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDGXHR641993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,890 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at : www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/ At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free. WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS. Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing & $12.5 Omvic fee . Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $895 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
