Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

93,425 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Select

416-699-2275

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger ONLY 93K! **BACK-UP CAMERA** DUAL SLIDING DOORS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger ONLY 93K! **BACK-UP CAMERA** DUAL SLIDING DOORS

Location

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

  1. 5660043
  2. 5660043
  3. 5660043
  4. 5660043
  5. 5660043
  6. 5660043
  7. 5660043
  8. 5660043
  9. 5660043
  10. 5660043
  11. 5660043
  12. 5660043
  13. 5660043
  14. 5660043
  15. 5660043
  16. 5660043
  17. 5660043
  18. 5660043
  19. 5660043
  20. 5660043
  21. 5660043
  22. 5660043
  23. 5660043
  24. 5660043
  25. 5660043
  26. 5660043
  27. 5660043
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5660043
  • Stock #: 1DV936K
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4HR732600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1DV936K
  • Mileage 93,425 KM

Vehicle Description



This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew SXT Plus Model is a 7 Passenger Mini-Van that just came in and is priced for a QUICK SALE! With only 93,425 kilometers, this Former Daily Rental is absolutely FLAWLESS inside and out. Premium options on the Crew SXT Plus Model include a Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, and Dual Power Sliding Doors.....This minivan comes with Middle Row Bucket seats and a FULL Stow'n Go for more comfort and space!


Preferred and CLEAN colour combination of Jet Black with Black Leather interior, this Automatic 4 door Mini-Van has been very well maintained and comes fully serviced up to date! Looks SHARP with 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, and Tinted Windows! Equipped with all power options including Heated Seats, Heated Steering, iPod Auxiliary, USB, and Cruise Control. Has been VERY WELL Maintained with all services up to date!


Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $190 Bi-Weekly (over 78 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.


This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with Back-up Camera and only 93K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM


You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Select

2017 Nissan Sentra 1...
 41,520 KM
$15,410 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 21,970 KM
$24,510 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 58,135 KM
$19,610 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Select

Auto Select

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-2275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory