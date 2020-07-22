+ taxes & licensing
This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew SXT Plus Model is a 7 Passenger Mini-Van that just came in and is priced for a QUICK SALE! With only 93,425 kilometers, this Former Daily Rental is absolutely FLAWLESS inside and out. Premium options on the Crew SXT Plus Model include a Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, and Dual Power Sliding Doors.....This minivan comes with Middle Row Bucket seats and a FULL Stow'n Go for more comfort and space!
Preferred and CLEAN colour combination of Jet Black with Black Leather interior, this Automatic 4 door Mini-Van has been very well maintained and comes fully serviced up to date! Looks SHARP with 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, and Tinted Windows! Equipped with all power options including Heated Seats, Heated Steering, iPod Auxiliary, USB, and Cruise Control. Has been VERY WELL Maintained with all services up to date!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $190 Bi-Weekly (over 78 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with Back-up Camera and only 93K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
