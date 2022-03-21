Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

176,648 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

King's Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

  1. 8659984
  2. 8659984
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

176,648KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8659984
  • Stock #: D2678
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG3HR706133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,648 KM

Vehicle Description

GT | AUTOMATIC | LEATHER | DVD | POWER SLIDING DOORS | BACKUP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY 


                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Wheel Locks
Storage Box
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King's Auto Ltd.

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 176,648 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 129,750 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town &...
 124,523 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

Call Dealer

416-916-XXXX

(click to show)

416-916-1514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory