2017 Dodge Journey

127,581 KM

$13,895

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad Plus FWD

12696870

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad Plus FWD

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,581KM
VIN 3C4PDCGG7HT606708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 606708
  • Mileage 127,581 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

2017 Dodge Journey