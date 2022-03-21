2017 Dodge Journey

$22,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 3 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8853983

8853983 Stock #: D2688

D2688 VIN: 3C4PDDFG6HT595823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D2688

Mileage 133,306 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Chrome Wheels Step Bumper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Hill start assist Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Stow & Go Seats Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Additional Features Entertainment Package AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Flood lights Accident Free Wheel Locks Custom Conversion Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Illuminated Visor Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Power Folding Seats Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Quad Captain Chairs LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Compass Direction Roof DVD/TV Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Auto Start or Remote Start Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Roof Airbags

