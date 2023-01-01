$18,999+ tax & licensing
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2017 Dodge Journey
GT
Location
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9488875
- VIN: 3c4pddfg2ht508614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived On Trade In!!!
GT Trim
All Wheel Drive
7 Seater
Back-Up Camera
Financing Available!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
