2017 Dodge Journey

151,000 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
11Motors

905-587-0911

GT

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9488875
  • VIN: 3c4pddfg2ht508614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived On Trade In!!!

GT Trim

All Wheel Drive

7 Seater

Back-Up Camera

 

Financing Available!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

