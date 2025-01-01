Menu
NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED.

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

81,000 KM

Details Description

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Abarth

12946955

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Abarth

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,000KM
VIN JC1NFAEK3H0113292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED.

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-287-3241

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Motor World

416-287-3241

2017 Fiat 124 Spider