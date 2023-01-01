Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL/FULLY LOADED/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED.

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL/FULLY LOADED/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED.

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

  1. 1697641882
  2. 1697641882
  3. 1697641882
  4. 1697641882
  5. 1697641882
  6. 1697641882
  7. 1697641882
  8. 1697641882
  9. 1697641882
  10. 1697641882
  11. 1697641882
  12. 1697641882
  13. 1697641883
  14. 1697641883
  15. 1697641881
  16. 1697641881
  17. 1697641881
  18. 1697641881
  19. 1697641882
  20. 1697641882
  21. 1697641882
  22. 1697641882
  23. 1697641882
  24. 1697641883
  25. 1697641883
  26. 1697641882
  27. 1697641881
  28. 1697641883
  29. 1697641881
  30. 1697641883
  31. 1697641549
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10557627
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97HBB95260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING.SEL,AWD, Keyless, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 175,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Keyless entry ,Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power seats, Power Mirrors, Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Air Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Summer and Winter Tires, Factory Remote Starter, Navigation, Heated mirrors. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

 

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From D2 Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 178,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL/B...
 165,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE/B...
 205,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email D2 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Call Dealer

416-886-XXXX

(click to show)

416-886-7788

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory