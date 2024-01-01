Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2017 Ford Escape

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE/ REAR CAM/ HEATED SEATS / NAVI / LOW KM / AC /

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE/ REAR CAM/ HEATED SEATS / NAVI / LOW KM / AC /

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1729263241
  2. 1729262676
  3. 1729262692
  4. 1729262692
  5. 1729263230
  6. 1729263240
  7. 1729263240
  8. 1729263240
  9. 1729263240
  10. 1729263240
  11. 1729263241
  12. 1729263241
  13. 1729263241
  14. 1729263241
  15. 1729263241
  16. 1729263241
  17. 1729263241
  18. 1729263241
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G93HUB47032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2009 Acura TSX SUNROOF / ALLOYS / KEYLESS/ EXCELLENT SHAPE / AC / for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Acura TSX SUNROOF / ALLOYS / KEYLESS/ EXCELLENT SHAPE / AC / 202,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S/ SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS / KEYLESS/ REAR CAM / AC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla S/ SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS / KEYLESS/ REAR CAM / AC 178,000 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL/ ALLOYS / FUEL SAVER / LOW KMS / CLEAN /AC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL/ ALLOYS / FUEL SAVER / LOW KMS / CLEAN /AC 155,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape