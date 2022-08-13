Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

131,280 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mads Auto Sales

647-773-4845

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Mads Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

647-773-4845

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940361
  • Stock #: 20220813
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUA84645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,280 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!

2017 FORD ESCAPE SE 4WD / NO ACCIDENTS / 2 SETS OF TIRES / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS 

 

CALL US TODAY AT 647-773-4845 .

We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at: https://madsautosales.com/financing/

.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Financing is available on all makes and models - Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there will be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $1099.00 (varies based on approvals).

Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, queens way, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, ThorNhill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mads Auto Sales

2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 131,280 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain AWD...
 92,300 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Mads Auto Sales

Mads Auto Sales

Mads Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

Call Dealer

647-773-XXXX

(click to show)

647-773-4845

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory