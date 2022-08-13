$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Mads Auto Sales
1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1
647-773-4845
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8940361
- Stock #: 20220813
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUA84645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,280 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!
2017 FORD ESCAPE SE 4WD / NO ACCIDENTS / 2 SETS OF TIRES / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS
CALL US TODAY AT 647-773-4845 .
We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at: https://madsautosales.com/financing/
.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C
Financing is available on all makes and models - Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there will be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $1099.00 (varies based on approvals).
Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, queens way, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, ThorNhill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA.
