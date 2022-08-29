Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

91,543 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

91,543KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9318898
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD6HUE77476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,543 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER 
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

- Navigation - Dual Climate Control - Heated Seats - Backup Camera - Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

WINTER TIRES!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2017 Ford Escape FWD...
 91,543 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 150,985 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 104,655 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

905-587-XXXX

(click to show)

905-587-0911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory