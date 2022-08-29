$17,499+ tax & licensing
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
91,543KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9318898
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD6HUE77476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,543 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
- Navigation - Dual Climate Control - Heated Seats - Backup Camera - Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
WINTER TIRES!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4