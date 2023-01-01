Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

196,000 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9453418
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6HUA55339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA6
182,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
193,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape
196,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory