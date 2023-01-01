Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

188,340 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,340KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136580
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D87HGC27733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,340 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD XLT 4dr SUV
3.5L V6 290hp 255ft. lb

LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA 
REMOTE START | MUCH MORE!!

CARFAX LINK

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

