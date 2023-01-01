2017 Ford Explorer

$15,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 4 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10136616

10136616 Stock #: 1926

1926 VIN: 1FM5K8AR5HGC15366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,425 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Odometer rear window defogger POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Front stabilizer bar 3.65 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Clock Rear Tow Hooks Exterior Steel Wheels LED Taillights Rear Privacy Glass Black window trim Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features sun visors 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Rearview Camera System Braking Assist Dual Tip Exhaust Auxiliary Oil Cooler Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Front power windows 3-point front seatbelts Acoustic laminated glass Dual speed rear wiper Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Led Headlights 80 watts Multi-function display Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Capless fuel filler system AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING 220 AMPS ALTERNATOR 15.8 STEERING RATIO BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS 6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS REAR CAMERA SYSTEM WASHER LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

