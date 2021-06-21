2017 Ford Explorer

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 4 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7455998

7455998 Stock #: 1613

1613 VIN: 1FM5K8AR5HGC80802

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1613

Mileage 157,431 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Interior Cruise Control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Area Light Air filtration Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Trip Computer Convenience Clock Rear Tow Hooks Windows rear window defogger Exterior Steel Wheels Rear Privacy Glass Trim Cloth Upholstery Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Powertrain engine hour meter Mechanical 3.65 Axle Ratio Additional Features sun visors 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power LED Taillights Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Front Reading Lights Rearview Camera System Braking Assist Dual Tip Exhaust Roll Stability Control Auxiliary Oil Cooler Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Front power windows 3-point front seatbelts Black window trim Acoustic laminated glass Dual speed rear wiper Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Led Headlights 80 watts Multi-function display Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Capless fuel filler system AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING 220 AMPS ALTERNATOR 15.8 STEERING RATIO BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS 6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS REAR CAMERA SYSTEM WASHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.