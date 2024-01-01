2017 Ford Focus

Menu
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K28HL288914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. FWD, SE Trim, Loaded, Automatic, Has 144,000 on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alloy Rims, Heated and Power Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Low Fuel Consumption, Gas Saver, Automatic Headlights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

 

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

