$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

East Court Ford Lincoln

416-292-1171

2017 Ford Fusion

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,319KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5075529
  • Stock #: 94034A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H7XHR376634
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
*Our customers health and safety are our priority. Our online sales team is available 24x7, please email connect@ecfl.ca or text us at 855-931-2794. If you wish to speak to a live sales agent, please call 416-292-1171 from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

All are resources are dedicated for making the car buying process friendly and quick. Vehicles will now be delivered to your doorstep or any reasonable agreed upon location.
 
Why East Court Ford Lincoln for Online Purchase?
 
-No.1 Online Ford Store in Canada.
-Served more than 5000 customers in 2019
-360,000 online visit in 2019
-Serving customer since 1971
-Best new and pre-owned vehicle deals in Ontario.
-One of the largest Ford dealers in Canada. Sold over 100,000 vehicles till date
-Customers love us. 4.3 rating in Google given by more than 2000 customers (majority of customers are out of town)
-Large inventory. Choose from 1000+ new and 150+ used vehicle.
-Best trade in value
 
*Given price is plus licensing and applicable taxes.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12

All #ECFord Used Car Offers/Deals -> https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/
 
All #ECFord New Car Vehicle Offers/Deals -> https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/door-crasher-deals/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

