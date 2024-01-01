2017 Ford Mustang

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span><br /></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2017 Ford Mustang

67,379 KM

Details Description Features

$23,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST COUPE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST COUPE

Location

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,379KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH0H5303421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 303421
  • Mileage 67,379 KM

Vehicle Description

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 108,527 KM $20,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD V6 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD V6 97,067 KM $33,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Accord Sport CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Accord Sport CVT 68,139 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang