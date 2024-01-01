Menu
This 2017 Ford Mustang 2dr Fastback EcoBoost is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle that offers the perfect blend of performance and style. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged engine with 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque, it delivers an exhilarating driving experience paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. With impressive fuel efficiency (11.2 L/100 km city, 8.0 L/100 km highway), advanced Sync 3 infotainment, premium leather seating, rearview camera, and 18 alloy wheels, this Mustang is ready for any adventure. Contact us today to own this exceptional vehicle!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2017 Ford Mustang

19,743 KM

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST COUPE

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Used
19,743KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH2H5232593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 232593
  • Mileage 19,743 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Mustang 2dr Fastback EcoBoost is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle that offers the perfect blend of performance and style. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged engine with 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque, it delivers an exhilarating driving experience paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. With impressive fuel efficiency (11.2 L/100 km city, 8.0 L/100 km highway), advanced Sync 3 infotainment, premium leather seating, rearview camera, and 18" alloy wheels, this Mustang is ready for any adventure. Contact us today to own this exceptional vehicle!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

