$24,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Mustang
ECOBOOST COUPE
2017 Ford Mustang
ECOBOOST COUPE
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$24,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,743KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH2H5232593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 232593
- Mileage 19,743 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford Mustang 2dr Fastback EcoBoost is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle that offers the perfect blend of performance and style. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged engine with 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque, it delivers an exhilarating driving experience paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. With impressive fuel efficiency (11.2 L/100 km city, 8.0 L/100 km highway), advanced Sync 3 infotainment, premium leather seating, rearview camera, and 18" alloy wheels, this Mustang is ready for any adventure. Contact us today to own this exceptional vehicle!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
2017 Ford Mustang