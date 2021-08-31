Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Mustang

91,250 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

CLEAN CARFAX | V6 3.7L | BACK UP CAM | BLUE TOOTH |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

CLEAN CARFAX | V6 3.7L | BACK UP CAM | BLUE TOOTH |

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

  1. 7830600
  2. 7830600
  3. 7830600
  4. 7830600
  5. 7830600
  6. 7830600
  7. 7830600
  8. 7830600
  9. 7830600
  10. 7830600
  11. 7830600
  12. 7830600
  13. 7830600
  14. 7830600
  15. 7830600
  16. 7830600
  17. 7830600
  18. 7830600
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

91,250KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7830600
  • Stock #: 2515
  • VIN: 1FA6P8AM7H5311404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2515
  • Mileage 91,250 KM

Vehicle Description

FORD INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, 


BLACK OVER BLACK INT,


AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL,   BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY  91,250 KM!


CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Fine Motors

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 96,218 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz S...
 75,047 KM
$56,988 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac Escala...
 162,078 KM
$47,880 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

Call Dealer

647-686-XXXX

(click to show)

647-686-7808

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory