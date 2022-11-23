$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab/4x4/5.3L V8/Bckup Camera/BT/Certified
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
- Listing ID: 9383224
- VIN: 3GTU2LEC2HG477729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic, 4x4, 5.3L V8, Comes Certified, 1 Year Warranty, Has 100,000KM on it. 4 Door, 6 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-7:00PM
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
