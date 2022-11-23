2017 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

9383224 VIN: 3GTU2LEC2HG477729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

