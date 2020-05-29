Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

SLE

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,356KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5175584
  • VIN: 2GKALNEK1H6145591
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

