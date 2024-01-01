Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=flex-shrink-0 flex flex-col relative items-end><div class=pt-0><div class=gizmo-bot-avatar flex h-8 w-8 items-center justify-center overflow-hidden rounded-full><div class=relative p-1 rounded-sm flex items-center justify-center bg-token-main-surface-primary text-token-text-primary h-8 w-8> </div></div></div></div><div class=group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow><div class=min-h-[20px] text-message flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto dir=auto data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=501b36c9-0c0f-43a8-89f8-208e5e8bfb83><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]><div class=markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light><p>Discover the pinnacle of driving enjoyment with the 2017 Honda Civic Touring – a vehicle that’s as stylish as it is sophisticated. This exceptionally clean Civic is loaded with premium features designed to elevate every journey:</p><ul><li><strong>Navigation System</strong>: Find your way with ease and precision, no matter where the road takes you.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera</strong>: Enjoy effortless parking and maneuvering with a clear view of your surroundings.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Camera</strong>: Drive confidently with advanced safety technology that keeps you aware of hidden areas.</li><li><strong>Radar Cruise Control</strong>: Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles with adaptive cruise control that adjusts speed automatically.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay</strong>: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone for access to navigation, music, and more.</li></ul><p>With its blend of cutting-edge technology and exceptional cleanliness, the Honda Civic Touring offers an unparalleled driving experience. Don’t miss the chance to own this top-of-the-line model – its ready to deliver both luxury and performance in every drive!</p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>We operate by appointment and are located at: <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CERTIFICATION</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>WARRANTY</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>PRICE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.</p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; overflow: visible; margin-top: 1rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) initial initial initial; /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Discover The Cars Factory Difference</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important;>Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.</p><p> </p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

2017 Honda Civic

109,002 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

Touring CVT No Accident - Apple Carplay!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Touring CVT No Accident - Apple Carplay!

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

  1. 1723749855
  2. 1723749855
  3. 1723749856
  4. 1723749856
  5. 1723749856
  6. 1723749856
  7. 1723749856
  8. 1723749856
  9. 1723749856
  10. 1723749856
  11. 1723749856
  12. 1723749855
  13. 1723749856
  14. 1723749856
  15. 1723749855
  16. 1723749855
  17. 1723749855
  18. 1723749856
  19. 1723749855
  20. 1723749856
  21. 1723749855
  22. 1723749856
  23. 1723749855
  24. 1723749856
  25. 1723749856
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,002KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F95HH102691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318451
  • Mileage 109,002 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Discover the pinnacle of driving enjoyment with the 2017 Honda Civic Touring – a vehicle that’s as stylish as it is sophisticated. This exceptionally clean Civic is loaded with premium features designed to elevate every journey:

  • Navigation System: Find your way with ease and precision, no matter where the road takes you.
  • Backup Camera: Enjoy effortless parking and maneuvering with a clear view of your surroundings.
  • Blind Spot Camera: Drive confidently with advanced safety technology that keeps you aware of hidden areas.
  • Radar Cruise Control: Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles with adaptive cruise control that adjusts speed automatically.
  • Apple CarPlay: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone for access to navigation, music, and more.

With its blend of cutting-edge technology and exceptional cleanliness, the Honda Civic Touring offers an unparalleled driving experience. Don’t miss the chance to own this top-of-the-line model – it's ready to deliver both luxury and performance in every drive!

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION

Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING

Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY

Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Cars Factory

Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD, 1-Owner Clean Car! for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD, 1-Owner Clean Car! 142,382 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Cars Factory

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-886-XXXX

(click to show)

416-886-2323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Cars Factory

416-886-2323

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic