$19,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Touring CVT No Accident - Apple Carplay!
2017 Honda Civic
Touring CVT No Accident - Apple Carplay!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318451
- Mileage 109,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the pinnacle of driving enjoyment with the 2017 Honda Civic Touring – a vehicle that’s as stylish as it is sophisticated. This exceptionally clean Civic is loaded with premium features designed to elevate every journey:
- Navigation System: Find your way with ease and precision, no matter where the road takes you.
- Backup Camera: Enjoy effortless parking and maneuvering with a clear view of your surroundings.
- Blind Spot Camera: Drive confidently with advanced safety technology that keeps you aware of hidden areas.
- Radar Cruise Control: Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles with adaptive cruise control that adjusts speed automatically.
- Apple CarPlay: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone for access to navigation, music, and more.
With its blend of cutting-edge technology and exceptional cleanliness, the Honda Civic Touring offers an unparalleled driving experience. Don’t miss the chance to own this top-of-the-line model – it's ready to deliver both luxury and performance in every drive!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Cars Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Cars Factory
The Cars Factory
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-886-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-886-2323