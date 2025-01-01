$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Touring Sedan CVT
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,034KM
VIN 2HGFC1F92HH107220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 107220
- Mileage 71,034 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Civic Sedan Touring Accident-Free, One-Owner, Ontario Vehicle in Excellent Condition! This fully loaded sedan offers a premium driving experience with features including leather seats, navigation system, radar cruise control, lane departure assist, collision mitigation system, power sunroof, heated seats, push-button start, and much more. With its sleek design, advanced safety technologies, and exceptional performance, this Civic is the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Don't miss out on this remarkable vehicle!
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
2017 Honda Civic