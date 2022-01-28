$16,450+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan 4dr CVT EX
Location
Rockcliff Auto Toronto
3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3
$16,450
- Listing ID: 8189955
- VIN: 2HGFC2F82HH023198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
