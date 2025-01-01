$19,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,058KM
VIN 2HKRW2H90HH101235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101235
- Mileage 151,058 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda CR-V Touring Fully Loaded & Ready to Drive! Looking for a reliable, stylish, and feature-packed SUV? This 2017 Honda CR-V Touring is the perfect choice! With a sleek design, top-tier comfort, and advanced technology, this SUV is built to impress. Key Features:
1.5L Turbocharged Engine Delivers great fuel efficiency and power
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident handling in all road conditions
Navigation System Never get lost with built-in GPS
Honda Sensing Safety Suite Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist & more
1.5L Turbocharged Engine Delivers great fuel efficiency and power
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident handling in all road conditions
Navigation System Never get lost with built-in GPS
Honda Sensing Safety Suite Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist & more
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 4MATIC 91,262 KM $32,895 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 85,013 KM $25,895 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 114,942 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2017 Honda CR-V