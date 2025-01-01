$22,695+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$22,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,490KM
VIN 2HKRW2H91HH104676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 104676
- Mileage 135,490 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda CR-V Touring a very well-maintained compact SUV that combines comfort, reliability, and all-season capability. This AWD model offers excellent fuel economy at approximately 8.7L/100km city and 7.2L/100km highway, averaging around 8.0L/100km combined. Equipped with heated leather seats, sunroof, power-adjustable drivers seat, rearview camera with parking sensors, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. With its spacious interior, smooth ride, and proven dependability, the CR-V Touring is an ideal SUV for daily driving and long road trips alike.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
2017 Honda CR-V