$11,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V
2WD 4DR CVT LX
2017 Honda HR-V
2WD 4DR CVT LX
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU5H39HM101547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
