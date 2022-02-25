2017 Honda Odyssey

$23,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 8 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8415291

8415291 Stock #: D2658

D2658 VIN: 5FNRL5H37HB502561

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D2658

Mileage 167,848 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Chrome Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Stow & Go Seats Windows Rear Defrost Seating 8 PASSENGER Additional Features Fully loaded Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.