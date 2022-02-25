$23,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey
SE, B-CAM, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE
Location
Kings Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
416-916-1514
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
167,848KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8415291
- Stock #: D2658
- VIN: 5FNRL5H37HB502561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Rear Defrost
8 PASSENGER
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
