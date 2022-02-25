Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Odyssey

167,848 KM

Details Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kings Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Odyssey

2017 Honda Odyssey

SE, B-CAM, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Odyssey

SE, B-CAM, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE

Location

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

  1. 8415291
  2. 8415291
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

167,848KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8415291
  • Stock #: D2658
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H37HB502561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D2658
  • Mileage 167,848 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Rear Defrost
8 PASSENGER
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kings Auto Ltd.

2017 Honda Odyssey S...
 167,848 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 152,805 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 5 Series 53...
 136,458 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kings Auto Ltd.

Kings Auto Ltd.

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

Call Dealer

416-916-XXXX

(click to show)

416-916-1514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory